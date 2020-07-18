CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AON were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in AON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AON by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in AON by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

NYSE AON opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

In other AON news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

