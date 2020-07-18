CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,930 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $160,950,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

