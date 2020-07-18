Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,667,000 after purchasing an additional 651,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.12 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

