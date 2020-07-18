IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 88.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Slack by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Slack by 78.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a PE ratio of -22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $7,381,770.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $95,820.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,598,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,923,160. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

