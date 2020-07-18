Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Douglas Emmett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 160,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,164,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 213,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

