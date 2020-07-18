Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,412,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,300,000 after buying an additional 95,039 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

