Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,198 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

