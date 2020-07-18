Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

