Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Clorox by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $228.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,198 Shares of Blackstone Group LP
Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 3,198 Shares of Blackstone Group LP
Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc
Clorox Co Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Clorox Co Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF
Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF
Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc.
Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Baxter International Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Baxter International Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report