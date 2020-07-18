Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Clorox by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $228.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

