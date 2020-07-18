Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 91,518 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09.

