Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $251.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.08.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

