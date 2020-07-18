Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

