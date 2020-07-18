Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $200.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $206.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.