Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.16.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

