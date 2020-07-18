Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,704,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,682,000 after buying an additional 172,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,181,000 after buying an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Shares of Target stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.