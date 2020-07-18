Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Teleflex by 108.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $381.88 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

