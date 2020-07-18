Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,292,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $183.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

