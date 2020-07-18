763 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $334.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

