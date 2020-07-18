Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $325,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,975,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

