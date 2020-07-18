Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $216.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $220.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

