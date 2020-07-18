Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,366.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura Securities upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

NYSE SQ opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $133.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.64 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

