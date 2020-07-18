Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

