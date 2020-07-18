Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 23,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE GE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

