Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,702 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.