Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

KHC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.