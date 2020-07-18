Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $6,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHF opened at $7.23 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

