Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.40.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total value of $715,605.00. Insiders have sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $28,554,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $433.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.62, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.29. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $499.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 33.55 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

