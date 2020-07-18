Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.54. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

