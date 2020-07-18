Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 581 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 64,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.2% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 307.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $432.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.