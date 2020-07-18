North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,002 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

