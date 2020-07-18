North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 3,755 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Software were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Software by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.78 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. TheStreet downgraded American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $143,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.