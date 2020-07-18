North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Nike were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

Shares of NKE opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,297,730 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

