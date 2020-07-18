North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 644 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

NYSE:STZ opened at $180.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average is $173.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

