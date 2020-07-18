North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $261,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

