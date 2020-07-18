North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 893,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 441,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,060,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 359,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,203,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHG opened at $21.07 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

