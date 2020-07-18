North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 290 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. AXA increased its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 493,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $210.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

