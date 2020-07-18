North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 540 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Novartis by 68.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 137,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.