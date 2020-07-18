North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 3,281 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 96,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

