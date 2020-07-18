North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 227.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 180.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $33.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

