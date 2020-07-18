North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 285 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $316.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.89 and its 200-day moving average is $245.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

