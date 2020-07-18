Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of First Internet Bancorp worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

