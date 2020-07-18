North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 157,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

