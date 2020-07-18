Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

