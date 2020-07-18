Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

