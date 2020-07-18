Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $66.40 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

