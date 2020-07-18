North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.64.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

