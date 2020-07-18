North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 16,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 90.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHLB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.