Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

