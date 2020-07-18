Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,422 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

