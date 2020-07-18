Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

